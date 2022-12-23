Jets’ Quincy Williams Channels the Grinch Before ‘TNF’ Game vs. Jaguars

He’s a mean one: Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.

The New York star showed up to the Thursday Night Football pregame ahead of the Jaguars matchup dressed fully in a Grinch costume. Williams had on the fuzzy green pants and sleeves, along with gloves for his hands.

He wore a Santa Claus suit on top of the Grinch costume and held a bag sporting the Jets’ black and green colors over his shoulder.

The costume sounded like it meant more to Williams than just getting into the holiday spirit. He mentioned embodying the famous Christmas cartoon character on the field Thursday night while he plans to hand his former team, the Jaguars, a loss.

“Y’all already know what movie we in,” Williams said. “Ruining Christmas for them.”

The linebacker really got into full character as he stretched on the field in full costume, but this time with a Grinch mask.

Will Williams wear the costume during the game? Not sure if the linebacker could get his full Jets uniform and pads on over the fluffy Grinch costume, although it would be quite entertaining.

Fans will see if Williams can fulfill his Christmas wish to get a Jets win during the holiday week. A win will help New York keep this playoff hopes alive as they currently sit in the hunt with a 7–7 record.

Through 11 game appearances this season, the safety has totaled 76 tackles with 54 of those being single tackles and 22 being tackle assists. He also has two sacks.