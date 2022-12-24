FSU’s Hykeem Williams, Colorado’s Travis Hunter Trade Recruiting Barbs

Five years ago, fans of Florida State, Colorado and Jackson State presumably had only passing awareness of each other’s existence.

Now, college football’s brave new world has created a strange three-way rivalry defying geography and size—one that escalated after a Twitter dust-up Thursday afternoon.

First, five-star Seminoles wide receiver signee Hykeem Williams called out Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter in trumpeting Florida State’s new recruiting class on National Signing Day.

“Ain’t no Travis Hunter over here,” the Fort Lauderdale native said. “We locked in. Time to work.”

Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit out of high school in Suwanee, Ga., flipped from Florida State to coach Deion Sanders's Tigers on Dec. 15, 2021. When Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado on Dec. 3, Hunter followed him, committing to play for the Buffaloes on Wednesday.

His response to Williams' quip was brief but effective.

"Could never be me," Hunter wrote, punctuating his tweet with three cry-laughing emojis.

Hunter went on to add, “They will take me over u right now.”

Needless to say, none of the Seminoles, Tigers or Buffaloes play each other in 2023. Their proxy war, however, will be worth watching for years to come.