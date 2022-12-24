Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Seahawks QB Geno Smith

When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about.

On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up a feud between Travis and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Jason was arguing that Smith “took” a West Virginia scholarship spot from Travis in college, and then was drafted by the Jets ahead of Travis in the 2013 draft, making it appear to be a rivalry between the two.

“Is Travis Kelce ever going to beat Geno?” Jason asked, jokingly. Travis, however, wasn’t having any of it.

Travis ended up going to Cincinnati in college, and he’s had a pretty good career even if Smith seemed to indirectly one-up him a bunch early on.

Kansas City (11–3) and Seattle (7–7) will match up in an important battle for playoff positioning, as the Chiefs try to earn a No. 1 seed while the Seahawks are looking to remain in the playoff picture. Kickoff in Kansas City is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.