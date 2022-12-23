NFL Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 16’s Saturday Games

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, leaving just a short time for teams to shore up their standing in the playoff picture. With a jam-packed slate on Christmas Eve, followed by three games on Christmas and Monday Night Football on Dec. 26, plenty could change over the holiday weekend.

In the AFC, three teams have already clinched playoff spots: the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals. However, the AFC South remains undecided after a Jaguars victory on Thursday Night Football and 13 teams are still mathematically in the mix.

Here’s the AFC playoff picture ahead of the weekend slate:

1. Bills (11–3): Buffalo is on the verge of clinching the AFC East crown and can do so this weekend with a win or a Dolphins loss. Josh Allen & Co. will certainly be looking for a victory over the 3–11 Bears so that the team can remain the frontrunner to clinch the top overall seed.

2. Chiefs (11–3): Kansas City already clinched the AFC West, but still has meaningful football left to play. With the No. 1 seed still on the line, Patrick Mahomes and the defense will hope to gain confidence against the Seahawks after two uninspiring wins over the Broncos and Texans.

3. Bengals (10–4): The reigning runner-ups clinched a spot in the playoffs thanks to the Jets’ ugly loss on Thursday. Cincinnati is still just one game up on Baltimore in the AFC North, meaning Saturday’s game against New England is important for both teams.

4. Titans (7–7): Tennessee, loser of four in a row, is reeling and now sits just a half-game up on Jacksonville in the AFC South. Without Ryan Tannehill under center, Malik Willis will be tasked with leading the group against the Texans, who have been positively frisky in their last two games.

5. Ravens (9–5): Baltimore needs a win and over half a dozen other things to happen to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. They can start by trying to knock off the Falcons with backup Tyler Huntley back under center, despite a lingering shoulder injury.

6. Dolphins (8–6): Miami could have found itself breathing a little easier if it had pulled off the upset in snowy Buffalo last week, but instead will need a win over the Packers on Christmas to boost its playoffs chances.

7. Chargers (8–6): Back-to-back gritty wins have put the Chargers a game clear of the Patriots for the final AFC playoff spot and given the group a chance to clinch this week. Next up: a duel with the Colts on Monday Night Football, as Indianapolis tries to recover from allowing the largest comeback in NFL history last weekend.

In the hunt:

8. Patriots (7–7)

9. Jaguars (7–8)

10. Jets (7–8)

In the NFC, four teams have locked up playoff berths, but the race for the final two Wild Card spots is heating up. It’s worth noting that someone has to win the NFC South–whether they like it or not–but that the struggling division can’t be decided until next weekend, at the very earliest.

Here’s the NFC playoff picture ahead of the weekend slate:

1. Eagles (13–1): No Jalen Hurts could set Philadelphia back against their fiercest competition in the division this year. However, Gardner Minshew has a chance to give the NFL’s best team thus far the NFC East crown and the No. 1 overall seed as early as Saturday afternoon.

2. Vikings (11–3): The Vikings aren’t out of the running for the top seed in the conference, but will likely be more focused on holding off the 49ers in the weeks to come. Time will tell what Kevin O’Connell’s team has left in the tank after last Saturday’s heroic comeback against the Colts.

3. 49ers (10–4): Kyle Shanahan is undefeated when Brock Purdy is playing quarterback and San Francisco, winner of six straight, is one of the hottest teams in the league. Already having clinched the division, the Niners have their sights set on the No. 2 seed.

4. Buccaneers (6–8): Tampa Bay is a full game clear of the other three teams in the NFC South. Usually, a Tom Brady-led team seems to get rolling at this time of year, so maybe that’ll come on Sunday night against Trace McSorley and the Cardinals.

5. Cowboys (10–4): After losing to the Eagles in October, Dallas has a chance at revenge on Christmas Eve. Before last week’s stumble against the Jaguars, the Cowboys had won four straight behind a potent offense.

6. Giants (8-5-1): New York outlasted Washington in the NFC East’s battle for third last weekend, giving the group the upper-hand in the playoff race. The Giants can clinch this weekend with a win and a few variations of losses between the Commanders, Seahawks and Lions.

7. Commanders (7-6-1): The shine seems to have worn off in the nation’s capital as Washington narrowly clings to a playoff spot with a difficult schedule ahead. A matchup with the 49ers is first on the docket, where a win would help ward off the streaking Lions.

In the hunt:

8. Seahawks (7–7)

9. Lions (7–7)

10. Packers (6–8)