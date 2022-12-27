‘Can’t Be Soft’: Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.

After Dallas outlasted its division rival and notched the 40–34 win, Andrews downplayed her highlight reel play, making clear that Saturday was just another day at the office for her on the sideline.

“I married a hockey player. Hit it with my wrist and move on. Hot,” Andrews tweeted, shouting out two-time Stanley Cup champion and 14-year NHL veteran Jarret Stoll, whom she married in 2017.

Andrews even admitted that she hasn’t been so fortunate with her reflexes in the past. She mentioned that one time, she took a thrown football straight to the face, but that she didn’t–and couldn’t–let it phase her.

“Also taken a line drive to the jaw. Next play. Can’t be soft,” Andrews wrote.

Andrews has surely had to dodge a number of projectiles on the sidelines during her two decades in the sports media industry. This weekend’s pass from Minshew surely won’t be the last, but one thing’s for sure: she’ll be ready for whatever football comes her way in the future.