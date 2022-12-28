Bowl games provide college football programs with golden opportunities to end their seasons on a positive note. There’s also the chance for seniors to suit up for one last game, and for younger players who didn’t see much game action to show what they can do in a competitive atmosphere.

That’s all well and good. But the other great part about bowl games is the perks, and no bowl game can match what the Cheez-It Bowl has cooked up this year.

The reveal of the now-famous Cheez-It hotel room was met with much hoopla earlier this week. Now, thanks to Oklahoma punter Michael Turk, we have a firsthand look at what the room is really like from the inside.

To paraphrase the legendary Seinfeld episode: It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Turk enters the main dwelling area through the “Cheez-It beads” to unveil wall-to-wall cheesiness in all its glory. There are two portraits of Cheez-It Bowl mascot Prince Cheddward, along with all the luxurious amenities that you’d expect to find in any five-star hotel room: a bath robe, slippers and sleep masks, all proudly bearing the Cheez-It logo.

And to top it all off, Turk’s room is complete with an alarm clock that reminds you each morning to wake up “feeling the cheesiest.”

Take notes, other college football bowl games: This is how it’s done.