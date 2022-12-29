Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers

In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement.

Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni Coffee & Eggs, and re-signed the 35-year-old on Monday. There aren’t many baristas who can transition from latte art to stuffing the NFL’s best receivers, but the former Pro Bowler is better equipped than most.

“It truly was about charity and giving back to these kids and helping [Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks] out as much as we could,” Norman said on his return, via ESPN’s David Newton. “What I love about Wilks is he has that same mindset to want to give back. It’s just truly an honor for us to be here.”

Not many people would consider going up against Buccaneers stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones as charity work—especially since Norman traded in his cleats for espresso machines and business meetings after the 2021 season. In fact, Wilks noted that while Norman is “in shape,” he is “definitely not in game shape.”

“Well, he’s definitely not in game shape. I can promise you that,” Wilks said, via The Charlotte Observer. “But he’s definitely in shape: The way he can move, plant, drive and change direction. So when you start talking about game shape, you’ve got to put a cap on the number of plays that he could possibly play.

“He has experience in this league, he brings veteran leadership and, most importantly, I feel like he possesses our DNA,” Wilks continued, via The Observer. “I know him personally. He played for me, he understands the culture that we’ve tried to create here and the element of play that we’re looking for.”

Wilks worked with Norman when the interim coach served as Carolina’s defensive backs coach from 2012 to ’16. It was under Wilks that Norman earned All-Pro recognition in ’15, a year in which the cornerback tied the franchise regular-season record for passes defended (19) and helped the team advance to Super Bowl 50. Now, Wilks plans on activating Norman from the practice squad to play against Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. Though he won’t start, he’ll get off the bench for certain plays.

Norman, selected in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, played for Carolina until ’15. He then played for Washington (’16 to ’19), Buffalo (’20) and San Francisco (’21).

The Panthers (6–9) currently sit in second place in the NFC South standings and need wins against the Bucs (7-8) in Week 17 and the Saints (6-9) in Week 18 to win the division.

Carolina plays at Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.