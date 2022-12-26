Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.

Carolina will make a determination on Horn’s status for the rest of the season following surgery this week. In the wake of the injury, the Panthers are working out former star corner Josh Norman, coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday.

“He has our DNA,” Wilks said.

If the workout goes well, Norman could see some playing time in a critical NFC South tilt with the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s a must-win game for the Panthers, who will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

The 35-year-old Norman played with the Panthers for the first four seasons of his career from 2012 to ’15, and was named first-team All-Pro his final season in Carolina. Norman then played in Washington for four seasons (’16 to ’19) and also spent one season in Buffalo (’20) and one season in San Francisco (’21). Norman has 16 career interceptions and 489 tackles across his 10-year career.