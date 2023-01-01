NFL World Roasts Commanders’ New Porcine Mascot, Major Tuddy

The Commanders' unveiling of their new mascot, Major Tuddy, didn’t go exactly according to plan on Sunday. Washington showed off its new mascot, a pig wearing a military helmet, in a very dramatic video posted to Twitter.

The term Hogs has been a part of Washington’s history since the 1980s, when the team’s stout offensive line was nicknamed the “The Hogs” after a reference by then-offensive line coach Joe Bugel. Casual fans online aren’t the only ones taking issue with the name, though.

The original members of the Hogs believe owner Dan Snyder is not giving credit to them despite using the Hogs brand. Therefore, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Doc Walker and Fred Dean recently filed a lawsuit against Snyder in an attempt to “reclaim their rightful ownership” of the Hogs brand and receive a federal trademark.

Nevertheless, the Commanders are going forward with their new mascot and here’s what Twitter thought of the announcement: