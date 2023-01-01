Commanders Unveil New Pig Mascot, Major Tuddy

During halftime of Sunday’s game between the Commanders and Browns, Washington introduced the team’s new mascot. To little surprise, the organization turned to its history and went with a pig as its mascot. Washington revealed the mascot as Major Tuddy, a pig in Commanders gear wearing a soldier’s helmet.

Along with the mascot, Washington provided a fact sheet for Major Tuddy, breaking down down his name, measurements, personality and style.

In case you’re wondering, the Commanders list Major Tuddy at 6’5” and 230 pounds. His uniform is inspired by the Washington uniforms of the 1980s and ’90s, when the franchise won its three Super Bowl championships.

The term Hogs has been a part of Washington history since the ’80s, when the team’s stout offensive line was nicknamed the “The Hogs” after a reference by then-offensive line coach Joe Bugel.

Washington has been promoting the new mascot all week, hinting at it being a hog. However the original members of the Hogs believe that owner Dan Snyder is not giving credit to them despite using the Hogs brand. Therefore, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Doc Walker and Fred Dean recently filed a lawsuit against Snyder in an attempt to “reclaim their rightful ownership” to the Hogs brand and receive a federal trademark.

This is just the latest off-field controversy for the Commanders this year, along with criticism over Sean Taylor’s statue unveiling and a congressional probe into Snyder’s workplace culture.