Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Georgia’s Presser

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett etched his name in college football history on Monday night, becoming only the fifth quarterback to win back-to-back national titles. And apparently, he might’ve celebrated like it.

Bennett was supposed to appear at Georgia’s post-championship press conference on Tuesday, but was replaced by Brock Bowers at the last minute. When Kirby Smart was asked about how Stetson was feeling, the coach admitted he couldn’t give an answer.

“As far as Stetson, I don’t know, I didn’t see him obviously,” Smart said.

Instead, the tight end filled in for his quarterback, but he didn’t find out until last minute. Bowers said Smart told him to get ready as he was going to get breakfast.

“I was coming off the elevator, I saw coach Smart and I started walking to go eat some breakfast and I got a call and they said, ‘you’re in the bullpen, come to media,’” Bennett said. “I’m like okay, I’m in. Stetson is not going to make it. I guess I gotta go.”

After last year’s national championship victory over Alabama, Bennett had to appear on Good Morning America less than 12 hours later, and he was noticeably less than 100% after getting very little sleep. This time around, it seems that Georgia let him sleep in to avoid another viral moment.