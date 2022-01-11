Skip to main content
Stetson Bennett’s ‘Good Morning America’ Interview Goes Viral

After a night of celebrating Georgia's national championship, Stetson Bennett IV somehow made it through Tuesday's interview with ABC's Good Morning America—sort of. 

The 23-year-old Georgia quarterback appeared on the verge of dozing off while being interviewed by cohosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. When Strahan asked how much sleep he got, Bennett's delivery made it clear he didn't sleep much. 

"A few hours," Bennett said, chuckling. "Not many. Been wondering about ... yeah, no, not many." 

No one will blame Bennett for pulling an all-nighter considering his path to Monday's national championship. The quarterback began his career in Athens as a walk-on in 2017 before transferring to a junior college. After Justin Fields left Georgia for Ohio State, Bennett returned in '19 on scholarship. 

Bennett then started each of the last two seasons as a backup, before leading the Bulldogs to a 33–18 win over Alabama for Georgia's first national title since 1980. When asked on GMA what he learned about the journey, Bennett seemed to be a big fan of one phrase: "bet on yourself." 

"I think I always had a pretty constant view about myself," he said. "I think I learned that life's hard. You gotta work for what you want. You gotta bet on yourself just like all you guys, just like Michael [Strahan] and everybody here, everybody who's ever been successful. 

"You gotta bet on yourself. And other people might put in some change on the odds, but that never really matters. You gotta work hard, love the people around you—they gotta love you. And bet on yourself."

