Kirby Smart and Georgia are once again national champions.

The Bulldogs emphatically dispatched upstart TCU, 65–7, to capture their second consecutive College Football Playoff championship Monday night in Inglewood, Calif. The win marked the largest margin of victory ever in a bowl game and cemented Smart’s status as one of the top coaches in the nation.

Now, in the hours following the Bulldogs’ dominant victory, an audio clip purported to be Smart’s pregame speech from Monday night is making the rounds on social media.

It’s decidedly NSFW. But be careful while listening, because you might just want to run through a wall afterward.

“You go out there with energy and enthusiasm,” Smart said. “Ain’t nobody in this room should be cautious. Ain’t nobody in this room should be nervous about s---. Go out here, and f--- their a– up! Don’t think about scoreboard. Don’t think about s---. You think about knocking the s--- out of them. ...

“Punish their a– on offense, and kick their a– on special teams, guys,” Smart continued. “It’s about who the f--- we are. I believe in you.”

The Bulldogs (15–0) clearly brought that same intensity against TCU (13–2) on Monday night, and now they have the trophy to prove it.