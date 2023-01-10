The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.

The ESPN analyst quite literally was at a loss for words as the second quarter wound down at SoFi Stadium on Monday. He admitted that he didn’t have much to talk about with the scoreboard so uneven.

“I don’t know what to say,” Herbstreit stated on the air.

Georgia did all of the necessary talking on the field in the first half, scoring a CFP record for points in the first half. The Bulldogs racked up 354 yards of total offense, gained 19 first downs and averaged a remarkable 9.3 yards per play on their way to total dominance through the first two quarters.

Meanwhile, TCU couldn’t keep pace with the defending national champions. Three costly turnovers by the Horned Frogs led to 17 points for the Bulldogs and Sonny Dykes’s defense seemed to have no answer for Stetson Bennett, as the Heisman finalist dazzled by scoring four total touchdowns in the first half.

Herbstreit wasn’t the only one searching for answers at halftime, but it isn’t every day that the renowned ESPN analyst isn’t able to provide any commentary for the viewers. With the final result now almost a foregone conclusion, Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will have to dig deep to finish out the broadcast.