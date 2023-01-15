There’s really no way to put into words the roller-coaster night that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence endured on Saturday. From a historically poor first-half performance to powering Jacksonville to the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history, the 23-year-old probably experienced an entire range of emotions in his first postseason start.

So then the question becomes, what does someone like Lawrence do after such a wild evening? Thankfully, he seemed to give fans that answer: Go to Waffle House.

Images provided by WDAM’s Taylor Curet appeared to show Lawrence at a Waffle House location following Saturday night’s 31–30 home victory over the Chargers. Based on the time at which the game ended, the Jags quarterback would have been there in the wee hours of Sunday morning, which is right on point for a trip to Waffle House.

Before he dug into an All-Star Special–or whatever his order of choice was–Lawrence mounted one of the most impressive individual turnarounds in playoff history. After throwing four interceptions in the first half, the former No. 1 pick racked up 211 passing yards, three touchdowns and no picks in the second half to help lead Jacksonville back from what was once a 27–0 deficit.

Lawrence was able to laugh off his disappointing performance in the first two quarters after the Jags’ victory by tweeting out the perfect meme early Sunday morning. One can only hope that he was firing this tweet off while sitting in a Waffle House booth.

Having survived wild-card weekend, the Jaguars will await the results of Sunday’s slate to see who they’ll take on in next weekend’s AFC divisional round.