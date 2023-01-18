A video of Trevor Lawrence‘s post-game meal at Waffle House went viral just hours after he and the Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to win their wild-card game against the Chargers. While the Jacksonville quarterback and his teammates’ opted for a more wholesome celebration, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a different approach after his first postseason victory.

The Kansas City signal-caller, who will face Lawrence in the AFC divsional round, doesn’t remember exactly what he ate, but he has a rough idea of what he drank.

“I can’t remember exactly. I’m sure there was a couple Coors Lights that were drank,” he said Tuesday. “Yeah, I didn’t get Waffle House that’s a baller move man. If we win this one I’ll think of somewhere to go that can match that.”

Lawrence also shared his Waffle House order from that special night.

“That night, I got the Texas bacon cheesesteak with hash browns and cheese, and a pecan waffle,” Lawrence said. “Sometimes I’ll get the All-Star (Special). It depends how I’m feeling.”

Mahomes has eight playoff wins—including a Super Bowl LIV victory—so surely, they all start blending together at some point. But that win over Los Angeles and his visit to Waffle House will be hard for the 23-year-old Lawrence to forget.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium between the Chiefs and Jaguars is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.