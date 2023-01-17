Trevor Lawrence Shares Waffle House Order After Jags’ Epic Comeback

Waffle House is a Southern institution, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Southern man through and through.

The Knoxville, Tenn.-born and Cartersville, Ga.-raised signal-caller celebrated Jacksonville's 31-30 win in style. After the Jaguars rallied from 27 down on Saturday to beat the Chargers in an AFC wild-card game, Lawrence made waves by dining with his wife and friends at a North Florida Waffle House.

On Tuesday, with the glow of Jacksonville’s first postseason win since 2017 in the rearview mirror, Lawrence outlined his Waffle House order for reporters ahead of the Jaguars' divisional round showdown with the Chiefs.

"That night, I got the Texas bacon cheesesteak with hash browns and cheese, and a pecan waffle," Lawrence said. "Sometimes I'll get the All-Star (Special). It depends how I'm feeling."

Lawrence noted that two Jacksonville players—guard Brandon Scherff and quarterback EJ Perry—"had never been to Waffle House in their lives." Scheff is a Denison, Ia. native and Perry is from Andover, Mass.

After that discussion, according to Lawrence, his wife made reservations for after Jacksonville's game against Los Angeles.

"It was maybe the first reservation at Waffle House," Lawrence said.