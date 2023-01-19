The stars were out in full force in Charlottesville on Wednesday night as No. 10 Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 78–68 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green as well as former Virginia Tech and NFL quarterback Michael Vick were among those in attendance.

As is the case with most ESPN telecasts, the camera crew generally pans the crowd when notable fans are in attendance. As the two teams were coming out of a TV timeout on Wednesday night, ESPN started showing the notable fans in attendance, except they made a significant gaffe when panning to Vick.

This doesn’t exactly look like the former Virginia Tech star.

In actuality, it was just bad timing. Vick was sitting directly behind the man in the orange polo. That didn’t stop the internet from having plenty of fun in pointing out ESPN’s mistake.

Hopefully, the timing goes a bit better next time for the ESPN camera crew.