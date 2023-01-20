Andy Reid is among the greatest coaches in NFL history, with a résumé almost certainly bound for Canton. He’s also easily one of the best quotes throughout the football world.

Reid, who’s never been shy about expressing his affinity for food, was asked Thursday what he thought about his team’s schedule game in Germany next season. His response was perfectly fitting with his past comments.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst,” Reid quipped, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reid and the Chiefs will face an undetermined opponent in Germany, with the exact location still undecided. The Buccaneers and the Seahawks played in the NFL’s inaugural Germany game this season.

Remember, Reid is the man who once called the Super Bowl the “chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.” Upon winning his first championship, when asked about his postgame plans, he pledged to go find the “biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” It’s also been said that Reid once ate a 40-ounce steak in just 19 minutes.

Rest assured, when Reid and the Chiefs touch down in Germany, he’ll find that bratwurst one way or another.