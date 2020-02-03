Andy Reid After Super Bowl Win: 'I'm Gonna Go Get the Biggest Cheeseburger You've Ever Seen'

Andy Reid has a well-deserved appetite after winning Super Bowl LIV, and the diet he said he was going on ahead of the game in Miami appears to be over.

"I'm gonna go get the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen," he said on NFL Network following the win. "The biggest one, might be a double."

The day after the Chiefs knocked off the Titans in the AFC Championship, Reid detailed his postgame celebration in a similar fashion.

"I had a cheeseburger and went to bed,” he said two weeks ago.

Entering the sport's biggest stage, Reid had won the most playoff games of any NFL head coach to never win a Super Bowl. He's been a head coach for more than two decades, but Sunday marked only his second Super Bowl appearance.

Reid's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, were quick to congratulate their former head coach on his win.

"Time's yours, Andy," they wrote.

He now has a Super Bowl title on his resume, and if all goes to plan, a hearty cheeseburger is on the way.