Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia

There was never any love lost between Giants legend Eli Manning and the Eagles throughout his long career and to this day the trash talking persists. The city of Philadelphia outdid themselves this time, though, and came up with a clever way to welcome Manning back to the city ahead of the teams’ divisional playoff game Saturday.

The Eagles put up a billboard that read, “Welcome back to Philly, Eli. We salute you!” Philadelphia added two pictures of eagles to presumably fill in where some more colorful language would have been used. This was also a nod to Manning’s infamous double bird moment on the Manningcast last season when he was describing what it was like to play in Philadelphia during his days under center for New York.

Manning put up both middle fingers when explaining that young Eagles fans would give him the “double bird.” Years of verbal abuse by Philadelphia fans were to be expected, but the fun message seemed to pull on Manning’s heart strings.

“This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me,” Manning said on Twitter.

The Eagles would go on to have the final word Saturday, ending New York’s season with a 38–7 drubbing.