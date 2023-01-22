Now that his first season at ESPN has concluded, Joe Buck has time off over the next few weeks. In the past, while with Fox Sports, Buck would have been working both this week and next to broadcast NFC playoff games. However, it doesn’t seem like everyone knows that Buck has switched networks.

Buck tweeted that he was home in St. Louis at a Starbucks location when a fan asked if he would be broadcasting the Cowboys‘ game at San Francisco. Instead of denying it outright, Buck acted like the fan was right—dashing out of the store and faking that he needed to get to California.

Before this year, Buck had worked for Fox since the 1990s, doing Cowboys games so frequently that it felt to some viewers like he was Dallas’s personal play-by-play man. So, we’re all going to have to get used to the fact that Buck won’t be on the call for an NFL divisional game and the NFC championship game for the first time in decades.

In the future, the NFL is expected to give ESPN another playoff game, and eventually, the rights to a Super Bowl, adding to Buck’s workload. This year, though, his offseason started unusually early.