Brittany Mahomes Is Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor’s Proclamation

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval made waves on Friday by declaring an official proclamation that took multiple shots at the Chiefs, the city of Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes. Among them, he called the Chiefs home stadium “Burrowhead Stadium,” called Kansas City “weird” for not being located in Kansas and asked for a paternity test to see if Joe Burrow is, in fact, Patrick Mahomes’ father.

All in all, Pureval declared Sunday “They Gotta Play Us” day in Cincinnati.

Afterwards, Brittany Mahomes did not appreciate the trash talk coming from the Cincinnati. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback called Pureval’s proclamation, “weak and embarrassing” in an exchange with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas used Brittany Mahomes’s tweet as a jumping off point to take more of a high road, saying that there is “no need to respond” and they will see Cincinnati Sunday.

The Bengals and Chiefs are developing a pretty strong rivalry, but Cincinnati remains 3-0 vs. Kansas City over the last two years. For now, the Bengals have the leg up, but a Chiefs win could open the floodgates for Kansas City to talk back.