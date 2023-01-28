Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Sends Cryptic Tweet Ahead of AFC Championship

The Chiefs have to worry about a bunch of injuries on offense for the AFC championship game, as Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a sprained ankle and Travis Kelce has a surprise back injury. However, it appears they might be getting someone back from injury as well.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who hasn’t competed in a game since the Chiefs played the Titans in early November, tweeted a message that implies he may return. The tweet is a picture of Hardman holding a finger to his helmet as if to signal “quiet,” which could be his way of saying he will play vs. Cincinnati.

Kansas City officially ruled Hardman as questionable for Sunday following the team’s final practice of the week on Friday.

Kansas City placed Hardman on injured reserve in November with an abdomen injury and had to play without him for the second half of the season. When he was sidelined, Hardman had played in eight games for the Chiefs, recording 297 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Hardman back, the Chiefs should have him, Kelce, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all together for the first time this season, which should help compensate for Mahomes’s ankle injury.