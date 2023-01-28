Travis Kelce Questionable After Reportedly Tweaking Back in Practice

Just a day before the AFC championship game, the Chiefs are dealing with an unexpected injury. Kansas City is already dealing with Patrick Mahomes’ sprained ankle, and now star tight end Travis Kelce must alleviate a late injury.

The team listed Kelce as questionable with a back injury after he practiced fully throughout the week. CBS announced Jim Nantz, who is broadcasting the Farmers Insurance Open remotely from Kansas City, said on the golf broadcast that he was told Kelce tweaked his back during practice on Friday.

It’s hard to see Kelce not playing on Sunday without a serious injury, so he will most play through the injury in such a big game. The tight end’s importance to the team grew this year without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Kansas City needs him at his best to get through the Bengals.

Kelce has been an extremely durable player, missing just two games since 2014, and this is unlikely to be his third.