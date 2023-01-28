Philadelphia Police Plan to Grease Poles Ahead of Eagles’ NFC Title Game
It has begun.
With the Eagles on the doorstep of their third NFC championship since the turn of the century, the city of Philadelphia is already making preparations for a celebration.
That includes potentially covering the city’s light poles in grease ahead of the Eagles’ battle royale with the 49ers on Sunday afternoon, according to a Friday report from KYW-TV in Philadelphia.
Star quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites over San Francisco on the heels of a 14-win regular season—the most regular season victories in franchise history.
If Hurts can lead Philadelphia to its first NFC title since 2017, locals fans are wont to explode in a mass demonstration of joy—an emotion that has, in the past, sent jubilant Pennsylvanians scurrying up Philadelphia’s light poles.
"Police said they use a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32" to climber-proof the poles, according to KYW-TV. "They put it in five-gallon pails."
Whether any substance can truly restrain Philadelphia’s fans—who turned out in the hundreds of thousands when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII five years ago—remains to be seen.