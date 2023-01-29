Tennis World Celebrates Novak Djokovic’s Historic Australian Open Win

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday, and the tennis world jumped to congratulate the Serbian on his incredible feat.

The 35-year-old extended his own record for the most Australian Open singles titles, and now he has tied Rafael Nadal for the all-time Grand Slam men’s record.

Djokovic even sported a jacket with “22” emblazoned on the front while celebrating his victory.

With the win, Djokovic also jumps back to world No. 1. He already holds the record for the most weeks atop the world rankings at 374. Now, that number will continue to grow.

The title also comes one year after Djokovic was deported from Australia due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19. This year, the country allowed him to have a visa to enter the country and play in the tournament.

Following his three-set championship win over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, various current and legendary tennis players congratulated Djokovic on the title. One of those former players is Rod Laver, the legendary player whose name adorns the arena in which Djokovic won the title.

All four Grand Slam tournaments congratulated Djokovic on the win as well.