Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made sure to put Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval in his place after Kansas City’s 23–20 win over the Bengals in the AFC championship game on Sunday night.

Pureval smack talked the Chiefs on social media all week leading up to the matchup. The mayor even chimed in and used the term “Burrowhead,” which was popularized by Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton leading into the game.

Needless to say, Kelce and his Chiefs teammates didn’t appreciate Pureval’s comments, and the tight end went out of his way to call out the mayor after the game.

“I’ve got some words for the Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said during an on-stage interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”

Pureval responded to Kelce’s comment on Twitter shortly afterward, and he even congratulated the Chiefs on their win.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” Pureval wrote. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

Kelce was fired up in general after the win, as he shouted “Burrowhead, my a--“ while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed on the CBS broadcast.