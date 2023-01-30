After a wild AFC title game that saw the Chiefs advance to their third Super Bowl in four seasons with a 23–20 victory over the Bengals, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce had a message for the naysayers in the postgame.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed on the field by CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, Kelce interrupted the scrum with an incredible reaction.

“WOOOOO! Burrowhead my a--,” Kelce exclaimed live on national television.

The message from Kelce, of course, was in reference to Bengals players yelling “See y’all in Burrowhead” after the victory over Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Cincinnati players coined the term Burrowhead in jest for Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, as quarterback Joe Burrow entered Sunday with an undefeated record against Patrick Mahomes in the venue.

That undefeated record fell on Sunday, and as a result, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.