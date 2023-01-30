The Eagles gave the city of Philadelphia plenty to celebrate on Sunday after routing the 49ers 31–7 at home to win the NFC championship and advance to Super Bowl LVII. But, apparently, the City of Brotherly Love isn’t the only place celebrating the marquee victory.

The franchise was on the receiving end of a special shout-out just up Interstate 95 in New York City courtesy of the Empire State Building. An image was shared on Twitter by the iconic NYC landmark’s official account showing the building adorned in green and white lights in honor of the Eagles’ big day.

Although it’s not uncommon to see other cities show love to opposing teams, this one is a bit surprising for obvious reasons, as many Twitter users were quick to point out.

Of course, the most glaring reason is the fact that NYC is the home of the Giants, a.k.a one of the Eagles’ fiercest rivals, and the Jets, who just so happen to share the same colors as Philadelphia. The timing of the tribute is even more brutal when you consider that the Eagles beat the Giants three times this season, including a 38–7 in the divisional round, for the first time ever.

While it remains to be seen how long the Empire State Building will rep the Eagles’ colors, next year’s edition of the storied NFC East rivalry will certainly have a fascinating new entry for “bulletin board material.”