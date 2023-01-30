After the Celtics escaped with a 125–121 overtime victory over the Lakers on Saturday night, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum engaged in some banter on Instagram following the controversial no-call at the end of regulation that had the NBA world abuzz.

Tatum appeared to hit James on the arm as he attempted a potential winning layup at the end of regulation. However, officials let the play go and did not make the foul call. James and Lakers fellow star Anthony Davis were beside themselves after the game, and the league’s referees eventually admitted their mistake on Sunday.

James took it a step further on Sunday, posting a video of the play on his Instagram story, tagging Tatum and saying “Good block.”

Tatum didn’t take long to jab back at James, as he reacted to the clip and said “Last night was a blur…good game champ.”

The two stars have immense respect for one another, but it’s clear that James and the Lakers came out on the wrong side of a missed call.

Los Angeles squares off with Brooklyn on Monday night without James and Davis, who will sit out to nurse injuries. Boston hosts the Nets on Wednesday night at TD Garden.