NBA Referees’ Response to Missed Call on LeBron James Goes Viral

The Celtics picked up a pivotal 125–121 overtime victory over the visiting Lakers on Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston, but the story of the game was the missed foul call on LeBron James as he drove to the hoop at the end of regulation.

James, who finished with a game-high 41 points, got to the rim at the end of the regulation and appeared to be fouled by Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The officials elected to not make the call, and James and his teammates were incensed.

In the aftermath on Sunday, the verified Twitter account for the NBA officials admitted fault in a viral tweet that included a still shot of the blown call.

“Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the tweet read. “We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.”

James and Anthony Davis took the officiating to task in the postgame, adamant that the officials missed the call. Even though the officials admitted their mistake on Sunday, it will still go down in the loss column for the Lakers, who are fighting for playoff positioning as Davis and James have missed time with injuries throughout the season.

NBA fans weren’t amused by the league’s response.

The Lakers travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets on Monday night.