The Chiefs advanced to their third Super Bowl in four seasons with a 23–20 victory over the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC championship.

Kansas City scratched and clawed, but could never quite put away Cincinnati for good. The Bengals continued to hang around in the second half behind a hard-nosed defensive effort and some timely plays through the air courtesy of star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ultimately, a late hit out of bounds by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai put Kansas City in field goal range for the game-winner with just four seconds left in regulation. It was undoubtedly the correct call, as Mahomes was several yards out of bounds when he was hit by Ossai and sent into the bench.

However, several other calls in Sunday’s AFC title game were questionable. One call in the second half was so badly bungled that the referee announced a “do-over” of the down for the Chiefs.

Many NFL fans and media members perceived the officiating as being one-sided toward Kansas City in the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium. Here are some of the best reactions from a very entertaining AFC championship on Sunday.