Charles Barkley Angrily Responds To TikTok-er Who Trolled Him Over Lack Of Rings
TNT analyst Charles Barkley is known for telling like it is during NBA broadcasts.
But he recently was given a taste of what it's like to be criticized. A fan trolled him outside while Barkley was walking. The video was posted on TikTok. The fan was wearing a Dallas Mavericks Luke Doncic jersey.
"The guy with no championship rings,," the fan said to Barkley. "He sucks at basketball."
Barkley didn't take the words kindly.
"Now, what if I just punched him in the face," Barkley said, clearly agitated.
The fan refused to back down. He kept taking shots at Barkley.
"Zero rings," the fan said. "He has zero rings."
Barkley walked past the fan but couldn't help but respond again. He appeared to be walking with a security guard, who urged Barkley to keep walking. Still, Barkley refused to ignore it.
"He would've felt bad if I would've punched him in the face," Barkley said.
The exchange ended with the fan hurling yet another shot, this time bringing Michael Jordan into the conversation. Jordan, widely considered the best player in NBA history, retired with six championships compared to zero for Barkley.
"You're Jordan's son," the fan continued. "Imaging not winning an NBA championship."
The lack of rings is the biggest criticism of Barkley, who is in the Hall of Fame. He's also considered one of the top 50 players in league history. But the fan managed to touch a nerve with Barkley.
