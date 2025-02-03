Two-Time NBA Champ Reveals How Pau Gasol Gained 30 Pounds As A Rookie In Memphis
Before Paul Gasol became a Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion, he was a skinny rookie with the Memphis Grizzlies learning how to survive in a foreign country.
Teammate Shane Battier said Gasol struggled their first year in the NBA in 2001. It was a big adjustment for Gasol, who grew up in Spain.
"Pau barely spoke English," Battier told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "He speaks great English now. I met him the first day he was in America. and he was just wide eyed. He had never been in America before. Everything was brand new for him."
It helped that Gasol and Battier played in a small market during their early years. It allowed them to easier adjust to NBA life.
"It was good we both started in a small market in Memphis," Battier said. "It was great we could kind of like grow up under the radar and learn and make mistakes."
Gasol was underweight when he first arrived in the league. That all changed when he discovered the food in Memphis, one of the best eating cities in the NBA. For Gasol, all of it was new. So, naturally, he indulged often as possible.
"I tried to [help him adjust]," Battier said. "He never had barbecue ribs before. I think Pau put on 30 pounds from eating barbecue ribs in Memphis."
