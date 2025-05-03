Max Fried Tosses Another Gem, Extends Historic Start to New York Yankees Career
The New York Yankees went all in on Max Fried this past winter, signing the 31-year-old left-hander to a $218 million contract.
Regardless of how much of a gamble that move was, it was certainly paid off thus far.
Fried tossed 7.0 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, allowing just one hit and two walks to go along with his six strikeouts. The Yankees' 3-0 victory moved Fried to 6-0 through his first seven starts with the club.
The southpaw boasts a 1.01 ERA and 0.940 WHIP on the season, having given up five earned runs in a Yankees uniform.
According to OptaSTATS, Fried is now one of two left-handed pitchers to record at least six wins while allowing five or fewer earned runs over their first seven starts with a team, since earned runs became an official stat in both leagues in 1913. Fernando Valenzuela did so with the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year, NL Cy Young and a World Series ring in 1981.
The former Atlanta Braves ace is unlikely to pitch again until the Yankees face the San Diego Padres next Wednesday. In the meantime, New York will host Tampa Bay again on Saturday and Sunday, looking to extend their lead atop the AL East.
