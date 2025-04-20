Pete Alonso Continues to Move Up New York Mets All-Time Home Run List on Saturday
The New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.
With the win, New York moved to 14-7 on the year, while the loss dropped St. Louis to 9-12. The Mets are in first place in the National League East.
Right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga earned the win on the mound, going 5.2 shut out innings. He scattered just three hits and walked two while striking out four. He's now 3-1 on the season with a 0.79 ERA.
Offensively, the Mets picked up eight hits, including two each from Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. The latter hit his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning.
With the homer, he continued to move up the all-time list in team history. He's just 10 away from David Wright for second place and 20 away from Darryl Strawberry for the lead.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 232
Alonso, who re-signed with the Mets in the offseason, is now hitting .356 for the season, pairing with Soto to make one of the best tandems in the National League. A seven-year veteran, Alonso has hit 34 homers or more in each of the five full seasons of his career (and he also hit 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
The Mets and Cardinals will play an Easter Sunday matinee at 1:40 p.m. ET. The Cardinals will pitch Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.13 ERA) against Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.66) in the series finale.
