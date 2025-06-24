Ronald Acuna Jr. Just Tied Bobby Bonds at the Top of Some Elite Baseball History

Most home runs when hitting 1st in the batting order - Player within their first 8 career seasons:

160- @Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (2018-25 via 1 earlier tonight)

160- Bobby Bonds (1968-75)

153- George Springer (2014-21)

144- Mookie Betts (2014-21)

124- Charlie Blackmon (2011-18)