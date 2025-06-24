Ronald Acuna Jr. Just Tied Bobby Bonds at the Top of Some Elite Baseball History
Ronald Acuna Jr. tied Bobby Bonds at the top of some elite baseball history on Monday night as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs when hitting 1st in the batting order - Player within their first 8 career seasons:
160- @Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (2018-25 via 1 earlier tonight)
160- Bobby Bonds (1968-75)
153- George Springer (2014-21)
144- Mookie Betts (2014-21)
124- Charlie Blackmon (2011-18)
What's made this more impressive is that Acuna has missed significant time with injuries over his career. He missed a lot of time in 2021 after tearing his ACL, and then missed time in 2022 while recovering. He missed much of 2024 for another torn ACL and has only played 28 games this season.
That said, when he plays, he's one of the best players in the league, as evidenced by his MVP Award in 2023. He already has nine home runs in just 28 games this season and is hitting .396.
The Braves are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball at 36-41, but Acuna is certainly worth the price of admission. Atlanta beat the Mets 3-2 on Monday night, dropping the Mets to 46-33.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Spencer Strider will get on the mound for Atlanta while Frankie Montas makes his season debut for New York.
Strider is 2-5 with a 3.89 ERA. Montas had been out all season with a lat issue.
As for Bobby Bonds? He was a 14-year veteran who made three All-Star Games. He had 332 lifetime home runs.
