Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners both have playoff hopes in the 2026 season, and they’ll wrap up a three-game set in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle has taken the first two games of this series, and it has right-hander Bryan Woo on the mound against Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo in what should be one of the best pitching matchups of the day.

Woo is making his first start since Aug. 16 when he exited a strong outing after throwing just 75 pitches due to shoulder soreness. After multiple bullpen sessions, the one-time All-Star is set to return with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the America League.

Seattle is 2.5 games back of the AL West-leading Houston Astros and three games back of the third wild card spot (currently held by the Cleveland Guardians).

Oddsmakers have set the Phillies (the No. 2 wild card in the NL) as the favorite in this matchup. Luzardo has led the team to an 18-8 record this season, including a perfect 4-0 record in his starts in August.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup on Aug. 26.

Phillies vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Mariners +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Phillies: -128

Mariners: +119

Total

7 (Over +102/Under -122)

Phillies vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (11-5, 3.35 ERA)

Seattle: Bryan Woo (9-8, 4.10 ERA)

Phillies vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Mariners.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies record: 73-60

Mariners record: 64-69

Phillies vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Jesus Luzardo UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-133)

This season, Luzardo ranks in the 86th percentile in expected batting average against (.206) and has an impressive 1.14 WHIP. The lefty has just 11 starts with four or fewer hits allowed, but I love the matchup for him on Wednesday afternoon.

Seattle is last in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitchers, and it has struggled as a team at the dish all season long. The Mariners rank 29th in runs scored, 29th in batting average and 27th in OPS for the entire 2026 season.

Luzardo has been great in August, allowing just 20 hits in 27.1 innings of work, and I think he’ll shut down this shaky offense in this series finale.

Phillies vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Phillies have dominated Luzardo’s starts this season, going 18-8 while the lefty puts together one of the best seasons of his career.

Luzardo has a 3.23 ERA, a 2.84 Fielding Independent Pitching and an expected ERA that ranks in the 92nd percentile. He also ranks in the 86th percentile in expected batting average against.

Simply put, Luzardo has had a much better season than Woo, who enters this outing with an expected ERA in the 71st percentile and an expected BAA in the 52nd percentile. Woo has lowered his ERA from 4.56 to 4.10 this month with three strong outings, but the Mariners are just a .500 team (12-12) with him on the mound.

The Philadelphia offense has struggled in this series, putting up just three runs, and it remains one of the 10 worst teams in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). Still, the Phils are a great bet with Luzardo on the bump since Seattle is dead last in MLB in batting average against lefties.

I think the likely playoff-bound Phils avoid the sweep on Aug. 26.

Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-128 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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