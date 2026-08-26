Reds vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Could there be a sweep in one of the many games on Wednesday afternoon?

After 5-0 and 3-1 wins to open this week, the San Francisco Giants are eyeing a sweep against the Cincinnati Reds in a matinee matchup on Aug. 26.

The Reds’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, as they’re now nine games out of the final spot in the NL wild card and chasing six teams for that final spot.

On Wednesday, Cincy turns to lefty Nick Lodolo (5.04 ERA) for the 16th time this season, and he’s coming off a rough outing in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks his last time out.

The Giants will counter with righty Landen Roupp, who has not pitched poorly in the 2026 season despite the fact that the team has won just seven of his 25 outings. The Giants have lost six Roupp starts in a row, but can they change that on Wednesday afternoon?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL battle.

Reds vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds -1.5 (+166)

Giants +1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Reds: +104

Giants: -112

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Reds vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.04 ERA)

San Francisco: Landen Roupp (7-13, 4.34 ERA)

Reds vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Reds record: 62-71

Giants record: 54-78

Reds vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Rafael Devers UNDER 0.5 Hits (+157)

Rafael Devers has homered in back-to-back games to open this series, but I’m fading him against a left-handed pitcher on Wednesday.

Devers has struggled against southpaws in 2026, hitting .178 with a .534 OPS. He only has 31 hits against lefties in 94 games where he’s faced one this season.

Now, Lodolo has been far from lights out this season, but he does have some impressive numbers against the Giants star.

In his career against Lodolo, Devers is 0-for-5 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. I expect his struggles to continue on Aug. 26.

Reds vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have not fared well with these respective starters on the mound, so I’m eyeing the total in this series finale.

The Giants and Reds both are elite UNDER teams this season, but they have combined for five and four runs in the first two games of this series. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw another low-scoring affair on Wednesday.

Lodolo has struggled for the Reds in 2026, ranking in the first percentile in both expected ERA and expected BAA, but the Giants are just 23rd in MLB in batting average against lefties and they are dead last in walk rate. So, this is a pretty good spot for the former first-round pick to find some success.

Meanwhile, Roupp has been a victim of being on a bad team, posting a respectable 3.75 expected ERA while ranking in the 63rd percentile in expected ERA, the 60th percentile expected BAA and the 95th percentile in both hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity against.

He should be able to slow down a Reds offense that ranks dead last in MLB Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and 26th in OPS this season.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .