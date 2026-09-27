Junior Caminero Has Made Rays History With Power Display

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero burst onto the scene in 2025, announcing his presence as one of the best young power hitters in the MLB.

In his first full season as a Major Leaguer, he hit 45 home runs to go along with 110 RBI, earning a spot on the American League All-Star Team. However, some people were skeptical that he could keep up that level of production because the Rays were returning to Tropicana Field for their home games, leaving Steinbrenner Field, which was the New York Yankees' minor league home.

It didn’t take long for Caminero to prove that it doesn’t matter where he is playing his home games; he is going to produce. His encore to a historic 2025 campaign was to make more history in 2026.

The star third baseman has reached the 40-home-run plateau for the second straight season, which has led to some Rays history being made. As shared by the official MLB account on X, Caminero is the first player in franchise history to have multiple 40+ home run campaigns.

Junior Caminero makes home run history with Rays

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) scores in front of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The long ball that made history was a historic one. Against the Houston Astros on Sept. 11, Caminero not only went deep for the 40th time in 2026, but it was a walk-off homer that clinched a playoff spot for Tampa Bay for the first time since 2023.

The Rays were the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the MLB. Since that time, they have also wrapped up the AL East, taking home the division crown for the fifth time in franchise history, while also clinching the No. 1 seed, meaning the AL playoffs will go through Tropicana Field.

DYK: Junior Caminero is the first player in Rays franchise history with multiple 40-homer seasons. Caminero’s 40th home run was a walk-off shot to help the Rays clinch the first Postseason spot of 2026.



The 23-year-old Caminero, a native of the Dominican Republic, is already a… pic.twitter.com/868Codvft0 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2026

Caminero’s power production is a major reason the team has found so much success this year. Earlier in the season, he became the youngest player since 1900 to hit a home run in six consecutive games and started in the All-Star game for the second straight year, becoming the first Tampa Bay player to do that as well.

Possessing the fastest swing in the MLB, Caminero does damage whenever he makes contact. The power numbers are incredibly impressive, as he has 41 entering the final two games of the season, but it is the improvements he has made in other areas of his game that have helped elevate his overall performance.

Junior Caminero is in ELITE company 💪 pic.twitter.com/rctGJDYX4e — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2026

He has improved his patience and strike zone awareness, drawing 78 walks after having only 41 in 2025. That has led to a 48-point increase in his on-base percentage, exhibiting a willingness to pass the baton to a teammate behind him in the lineup.

Through 160 games played and 696 plate appearances, Caminero has a .275/.359/.520 slash line with 41 home runs, 25 doubles and 99 RBI.