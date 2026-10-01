Yankees Skyrocket in World Series Prediction Market on Kalshi

Yankee Stadium looked more like the Bronx Zoo after the Pinstripes cruised through the Wild Card Series 2-0 and outscored the Boston Red Sox 18-2. Now headed for the Division Series, Kalshi’s World Series price on the Yankees jumped 3.4%.

The Yankees sit at 17.1% to win the World Series, the highest American League price and second only to the Dodgers. A $10 trade on the Yankees winning the World Series profits $44.94.

World Series winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 29.9%

New York Yankees 17.1%

Milwaukee Brewers 15.8%

San Diego Padres 10.9%

Tampa Bay Rays 8.8%

Use the Kalshi promo code SI60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Their price has surged since the playoffs began, from 10% to 14% after a 9-2 Game 1 win. After winning Game 2, 9-2, their price jumped to the current 17.1%.

Showing dominance

The Yankees' performance in the Wild Card series was nothing short of dominant. Cam Schlittler pitched an outstanding Game 1 with 6.1 innings, allowing just two hits and 10 strikeouts. Ben Rice did most of the damage at the plate. He homered twice and had six RBI, including an eighth-inning grand slam.

In Game 2, Max Fried pitched a solid game in six innings, allowing three hits and one homer with a 1.50 ERA (1 ER). At bat, eight different players scored, with Luis Garcia and Cody Bellinger hitting home runs. Bellinger led the lineup with two hits, four RBI, and his three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that broke the game open.

Moving on

Out of the Wild Card series, the Yankees are headed south for a Divisional Series with the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 1, it’s the Rays who are slight 54% favorites to win while the Yankees have 46%. For the series, though, New York is favored at 52% to the Rays' 48%. If the Yankees make it out of the Divisional Series, they’ll face either the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.

The Yankees and Rays tee off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST from Tropicana Field.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.