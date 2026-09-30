Red Sox Fighting for Playoff Lives Against Yankees: Game 2 Live Updates, Analysis

After Yankees ace Cam Schlittler unleashed yet another dominant outing upon the Red Sox on Tuesday in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series, Boston is on the brink of elimination entering Wednesday’s Game 2. But as both teams well know, a best-of-three series can change in an instant—just last year these two historic rivals faced off in this round, with the Red Sox winning the series opener before New York rebounded to win the final two games and advance.

Sonny Gray will take the mound for Boston with the season on the line, while Max Fried will oppose for the Yankees. It’s a pitching matchup between two veterans with plenty of postseason experience, and should make for an exciting game in the Bronx. Follow along with our live blog below.