Red Sox Fighting for Playoff Lives Against Yankees: Game 2 Live Updates, Analysis
In this story:
After Yankees ace Cam Schlittler unleashed yet another dominant outing upon the Red Sox on Tuesday in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series, Boston is on the brink of elimination entering Wednesday’s Game 2. But as both teams well know, a best-of-three series can change in an instant—just last year these two historic rivals faced off in this round, with the Red Sox winning the series opener before New York rebounded to win the final two games and advance.
Sonny Gray will take the mound for Boston with the season on the line, while Max Fried will oppose for the Yankees. It’s a pitching matchup between two veterans with plenty of postseason experience, and should make for an exciting game in the Bronx. Follow along with our live blog below.
Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.Follow willlaws
Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.