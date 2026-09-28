Aaron Judge Looms Over AL Playoffs as Yankees Star Takes Big Step Back

Monday is the calm before the storm. On Tuesday, the 2026 Major League Baseball playoffs will begin.

The first bit of action will kick off at 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta with the Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card round. The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will follow with the second game of the day beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Then, the biggest game of the day will take place with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Finally, the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will face off at 10 p.m. ET.

All Eyes In The AL On Aaron Judge

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees and Red Sox have the biggest rivalry in baseball and also the biggest question mark in the American League playoffs in general: the health of Aaron Judge. If Judge is able to play — and look like himself — then the Yankees will be the favorites in the American League. If Judge can't go — or he struggles like he did the last time he came off the Injured List early in September — then New York will not be the favorites. It's as simple as that. On Monday, Judge took the field at Yankee Stadium to test his strained calf, including live batting practice against Elmer Rodriguez.

Aaron Judge vs Elmer Rodriguez as he tries to convince Yankees brass that his strained calf has healed sufficiently enough for him to play against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/bQpPPSfJ94 — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 28, 2026

Aaron Judge works a walk facing Elmer Rodriguez in live BP: pic.twitter.com/gXz5L0Bg1c — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 28, 2026

Aaron Judge sighting. He’s taking batting practice on the field for the first time since suffering his right calf strain 12 days ago. pic.twitter.com/Hpwu28DdYF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 28, 2026

Aaron Judge hits a batting practice homer: pic.twitter.com/TcaPgCOGIQ — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 28, 2026

The batting practice home run, as seen in the clip above shared by MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, wasn't off Rodriguez. That homer was simply batting practice, not an at-bat.

Judge swinging in any capacity is interesting and makes New York's decision to come even more difficult. Calf injuries are tough and there is certainly risk of making it worse if he's not actually ready to go. It's not the type of injury you typically rush. Swinging is one thing, but can he run? That's the test. Earlier in the day on Monday, Judge shared that he had been running on an anti-gravity treadmill. That's not the same as a full-out sprint to beat out a grounder in the middle of a playoff game, obviously.

So, the Yankees slugger still is up in the air until New York makes some sort of announcement. Swinging and taking batting practice is a big step. He's not over the hump yet, though. This is the biggest topic hanging over the wild-card series right now. Again, if he can look like himself, then the Yankees will be American League favorites. If he's not himself, then arguably the Red Sox actually should be considered the favorites in the American League.

Stay tuned. This is the topic of the wild-card round that will have the biggest implications.