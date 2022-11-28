Bellinger, Benintendi, or Nimmo? Which Outfielders Should White Sox Sign?

With Jose Abreu signing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will likely be in the market to add one, if not two, corner outfielders this winter.

With an opening at first base, Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position and play first base once again. Vaughn, 24, slashed .271/.321/.750 in 2022. As he continues to ripen with age and seasoning, Vaughn might also improve at the plate, as he no longer will have to worry about playing out of position in the outfield in 2023.

Vaughn had played corner outfield over the last two years, a position where he struggled mightily defensively.

With Vaughn sliding over to first base, and A.J. Pollock hitting free agency, the White Sox have two open corner outfield positions, assuming Eloy Jimenez is the club's regular designated hitter.

For the last two years, the Chicago White Sox have been one of the worst defensive teams in baseball. In 2021, the club logged -40 Defensive Runs Saved, third-worst in Major League Baseball.

Last season, the Sox weren't much better, logging -35 DRS, tied for fourth-worst in baseball.

Just three of the club's players — Seby Zavala, Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia — that are under contract for 2023 rated positively in DRS in 2022. The Sox need to improve defensively in order for them to move up in the American League Central in 2023.

There are a number of intriguing free agent outfielders, including Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Brantley, Joey Gallo and Andrew Benintendi.

Nimmo is expected to be the most expensive option available on the open market. Brantley is a terrific player, when he is healthy. Durability is a concern for Brantley however, and given how many injuries the White Sox have suffered over the last two seasons, they might not want to add another injury-prone player to their club.

The White Sox should pursue Benintendi. He's a strong defensive player that would help improve the fielding of a team that has struggled in the field over the last two seasons.

Benintendi batted .304 and got on base at a .373 clip in 2022. He has a career slash line of .279/.351/.782. The Sox could use a leadoff hitter like him to set the table at the top of their lineup.

Bellinger will likely be seeking a short-term deal, in hopes of increasing his value and testing the free agent market again in a year or two. The White Sox play in one of the most-hitter friendly parks in baseball, and could be a nice landing spot for Bellinger. He is also an elite defensive outfielder.

If the Sox are unable to acquire Bellinger, who will be hotly pursued, the club should target Joey Gallo.

Gallo, like Bellinger, will also likely be seeking a short contract. Gallo's career took a sharp turn for the worse after he was traded to the New York Yankees midway through 2021.

The White Sox finished 22nd in home runs in 2022 and could use some more power in their lineup.

Hungry to prove himself, Gallo could benefit from a change of scenery, and at the very least, add some pop to the Sox' lineup. Gallo clubbed 38 homers in 2021 and theoretically would make good use of Guaranteed Rate Field's hitter-friendly dimensions. He is also a strong defensive player.

The Sox could give Benintendi a multi-year contract and a one-year deal to either Gallo or Bellinger. Suddenly, the White Sox have greatly enhanced their outfield defense, transforming it from one of the league's worst to one of baseball's best, overnight.

The Sox would add a lead-off hitter and a power bat at what should be a very affordable price.

