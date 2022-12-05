Skip to main content
Could Aaron Judge Sign with Red Sox? Boston Has Engaged with AL MVP

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees free agent outfielder Aaron Judge have reportedly been in contact, Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo reports.
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly been in touch with free agent Aaron Judge, Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo reports.

Cotillo noted that the Red Sox are not 'one of the most aggressive teams' pursuing the free agent.

Judge has engaged in contract negotiations with the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to reports.

Last week, ESPN reported that the team that wins the Judge sweepstakes will likely be the team willing to give the 30-year-old a nine-year contract.

If Judge were to crossover to enemy lines and play for the Red Sox, it would certainly add a lot of juice to a historic rivalry. However, Cotillo notes that Judge may be out of the Red Sox' price range, and it seems unlikely that the Sox and Judge agree to a deal at this time.

