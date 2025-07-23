Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Drops Coy Hint About Massive Looming Free Agent
The Boston Red Sox enter play on Wednesday at 54-49 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, but fans are still interested in what's coming in the offseason.
Might a reunion with slugger Kyle Schwarber, currently with the Philadelphia Phillies, be in the plans?
While manager Alex Cora was very coy when asked about Schwarber's impending free agency on Tuesday, he certainly acted like the team would be interested.
Per Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston:
Alex Cora, before the game, when asked if he was intrigued by how Kyle Schwarber's free agency was going to go:
"Very. Very intrigued."
How intrigued?
"Very."
The Red Sox acquired Schwarber in the 2021 season and he helped lead them to the American League Championship Series before signing with the Phillies in free agency before the 2022 campaign.
With the Red Sox, he hit seven home runs in 41 games and he hasn't stopped hitting ever since. He's had 38 home runs or more in each of his three full seasons with the Phillies and he helped them advance to the World Series in 2022. He already has 33 home runs this season, was just named MVP of the All-Star Game, and is a major reason why the Phillies currently lead the National League East.
The Phillies and Red Sox will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will throw for Philadelphia, while right-hander Lucas Giolito pitches for the Sox. He's 6-2 with a 3.59 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
DOMINANT OUTING: Cristopher Sanchez threw a complete-game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, making rare history among Phillies lefties. CLICK HERE:
20/30 ONCE AGAIN: Jose Ramirez just keeps doing things that no player in Cleveland history has ever done. CLICK HERE:
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE: