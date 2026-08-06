Red Sox Historic 35-Game Stretch Has Never Been Seen in Boston

The Boston Red Sox tied the club's franchise record for consecutive wins with 15, but the success hasn't been a fluke, in the slightest.

When you go on a streak as Boston did, it's easy to view the performance as an outlier. Of course, 15 straight wins don't happen often and skew the standings. But even though the club isn't on that winning streak right now, Boston's winning ways have continued.

In fact, Boston just wrapped up its best 35-game stretch in franchise history. Boston went 30-5, which no other team in Red Sox history has been able to accomplish, and became the 26th team since 1903 to do so in a 35-game stretch in general, per former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long.

"The Red Sox are the 26th team in the World Series Era (1903-present) to go 30-5 or better in a 35-game stretch," Long wrote. "Each of the other 25 made the Postseason (10 of them won the World Series). It’s the best 35-game stretch in Red Sox history."

The Red Sox Have Been Absurd Recently

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Interim manager Chad Tracy argues with umpire Vic Carapazza after an altercation in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we've been able to see from the Red Sox this summer is something fans around the organization may never see again. That's how special a run the club has been on. Now, Boston should be even better in the near future as well. Boston was aggressive ahead of the trade deadline and added reliever Erik Miller, depth outfielder Eli White, infielder Curtis Mead, and of course, All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.

The bullpen was already elite and Miller just makes it even better. Essentially, the Red Sox replaced Ryan Watson, who had a 4.53 ERA, in exchange for Miller, who 2.73 ERA. White is another righty bat who can play in all three outfield spots.

When Mead can return to the field, he'll give Boston another right-handed bat with power potential. And then the biggest addition, of course, is Rutschman. He is among the game's best catchers and gives Boston an upgrade at a position that it was struggling at.

Boston has looked like a legit contender for a while at this point, and this 35-game stat just proves that even further. Plus, Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet have both made progress and could return at some point. If you're a Red Sox fan hoping for a deep playoff run this season, it's certainly possible.