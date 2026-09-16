Milwaukee Brewers Clinch Division After Cubs Loss

The Milwaukee Brewers became the second team in the National League to punch their ticket to the postseason on Tuesday evening after a commanding 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t simply a win-and-get-in scenario for Milwaukee. After the final out, the Brewers turned their attention to Chicago, where the Cubs needed to lose to the Atlanta Braves to make the clinch final.

When the game was final in Chicago, bottles will be popped in the PNC Park clubhouse, and for good reason. Amusingly, the Pirates are the only NL Central team the Brewers did not best in the season series. After tonight’s win, Milwaukee trails Pittsburgh six games to five. A series sweep this week would give Milwaukee a chance right this wrong before the playoffs begin.

The Brewers join only the Los Angeles Dodgers with guaranteed spots in the National League playoff picture. Both teams will continue to put their best foot forward for the remainder of the regular season, hoping to maintain (or steal) the home-field advantage throughout.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com pointed out that the Brewers have now celebrated a playoff clinch in every clubhouse in their division.

In 2018, Milwaukee clinched their berth with a win on the road in St. Louis, bringing a party to Busch Stadium. That same season, they clinched the division in Chicago, popping more bottles in the historic halls of Wrigley Field.

In 2019, they punched their ticket to the playoffs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Finally, in 2021, the Brewers earned a playoff berth in front of their home crowd.

The Brewers have now come out on top of the NL Central for a fourth consecutive season and made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons.

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