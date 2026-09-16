Yankees vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The New York Yankees are hanging around in the AL East division race, and they have a chance to put some pressure on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

New York is favored on the road in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins after scoring eight runs on both Monday and Tuesday to take the first two games.

With Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger back in action, the Yankees’ offense has been much better over the last few weeks, which is a great sign for this team ahead of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Twins have dropped to 6.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AL wild card, losing seven of their last 10 games.

They’ll look to stop the bleeding in this matinee matchup with right-hander Zebby Matthews (4.98 ERA) on the mound against New York’s Carlos Rodon (2.94 ERA).

I’m betting on New York to win a fourth game in a row, and I have a player prop for one of their top bats in this series finale.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+112)

Twins +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Yankees: -155

Twins: +129

Total

8 (Over -111/Under -108)

Yankees vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

New York: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.94 ERA)

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews (9-10, 4.98 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Twins.TV

Yankees record: 88-63

Twins record: 70-81

Yankees vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+567)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column – our best home run props of the day – why I love Cody Bellinger at this price against Minnesota:

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger homered last night in the team’s win over the Minnesota Twins, his 16th of the season.

The star outfielder missed a bunch of time with a hamstring injury this summer, but he’s been on fire since coming off the injured list, hitting .326 with five homers in 22 games (21 starts) and four of those home runs have come in the last seven days.

During this seven-game stretch, Bellinger is hitting .407 with a 1.340 OPS, six extra-base hits and nine runs batted in. He’s been on a tear for New York as it tries to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in the American League.

On Wednesday, Bellinger takes on Minnesota Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews (4.98 ERA), who has given up 23 home runs in 21 appearances this season, including four homers in two starts this month.

Bellinger is 2-for-8 with a homer against Matthews in his career, and he’s wildly mispriced at nearly 6/1 odds – even though he went deep on Tuesday night. I love betting on a red-hot bat, and the Twins don’t get much better after Matthews, as they have the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in MLB this season.

Yankees vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Injuries have limited Rodon to just 14 starts in the 2026 season, but he’s allowed three or fewer runs in each of those outings.

That gives the Yankees a much better chance of hanging around in games, especially since the offense has picked up as of late. New York is now 11th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season and a top-five team in batting average and OPS over the last 30 days.

Matthews has not been nearly as effective as Rodon, allowing four or more runs in nine of his 21 outings while posting an expected ERA of 4.65 (25th percentile).

The Twins are struggling on offense as of late – 21st in OPS over the last 30 days – and they are just 26th in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching.

New York has been a pretty strong road team in 2026, going 15 games over .500, and it has won nine of Rodon’s 14 outings. After back-to-back easy wins in this series, I expect the Yanks to complete a sweep this afternoon.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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